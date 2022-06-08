'It's dangerous': Fern Rock residents speak out about illegal dumping in their area

People have been illegally dumping garbage across Philadelphia for ages. Now, residents in Fern Rock have graduated from frustrated to angry as they look for answers as to why there’s so much garbage on their street corners.

Sheleia Branch took a video of garbage dumped behind her house on North Hutchinson Street in March and after following the city’s instructions, she says the issue still hasn’t been resolved.

Branch says she has called 311 multiple times, but she’s only gotten as far as getting a confirmation number.

"They give you a confirmation number and tell you, ‘If it’s not done within five days, call back.’ That’s a joke," she said. "Sometimes, they tell us they can’t find the street."

Branch’s neighbor, Lisa Baumann, says she was stupefied this week after a paving crew came through, picked up the garbage, and put it right back out on the curb.

Baumann says her frustration is so high that she’s been getting way too bold in confronting the same dumpers, who she says she sees frequently.

"It’s dangerous because here you have two women going after people telling them, ‘No, you can’t dump here,’ or ‘No, you can’t do that on your car here.’ We not only want it to make the area look better, but we want it for our safety, too.

The two women went beyond the garbage and pointed out a sewer grate that’s gone missing, which allows for anyone to fall right into the hole. According to Branch and Baumann, there are also a couple dozen community cat houses that attracts raccoons and possums to the area.

Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier called the mess unacceptable.

"This city has a responsibility to perform basic city services, and to do that in a way that is equitable," she said. "Right now, we are not fulfilling that mission, and we should not be putting our residents in a position where they have to police and take care of illegal dumping activity."

Gauthier told FOX 29’s Hank Flynn that she is requesting $6 million for four new illegal dumping crews in addition to $600,000 for cameras in the 2023 budget.