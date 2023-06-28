Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates appear as guest bartenders at Jersey Shore

Eagles center Jason Kelce appeared as a guest bartender at a Jersey Shore bar for the third consecutive year to help raise money for two great charities.

Jason Kelce's Beach Bash and Celebrity Bartending event was held Wednesday night at Ocean Drive to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation and Team 62.

Hundreds paid a $10 cover charge for a chance to drink with an Eagles legend, with all the proceeds - including tips, raffles and merch sales - going straight to charity.

"I really do think that most athletes want to give back – especially in Philadelphia," Kelce said. "I think they are such a part of the community, such a part of everybody's lives."

Former and current players also joined Kelce behind the bar, like Dallas Goedert who was busy slinging Jell-O shots to the thirsty customers.

"This is better than any game," Eagles' defensive end Brandon Graham said. "This is fun, this is great to see the support."

Organizers expect the funds raised on Wednesday to exceed last year's event, which tallied more than $150k.

"I own a house here in Sea Isle, I think all the shores are great to have a fun getaway," Kelce said. "Everybody is looking to have fun and get away from everything and hang out with each other."

While Kelce and his fellow Eagles teammates made drew cheers from the crowd, perhaps the biggest celebrity that came to Ocean Drive on Wednesday was Donna Kelce.

"It's kind of fun because it means a lot to Jason," Donna said. "It's just a really special event."