Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Murder, attempted murder charges approved against Stacey Hayes

A number of charges have been approved against a man accused of shooting and killing a coworker inside of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital before wounding two police officers in a shootout, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office brought multiple charges, including murder and four counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, against Stacey Hayes on Monday.

Authorities say Hayes, 55, entered the hospital wearing scrubs and a mask carrying a bag of guns. Sources tell FOX 29 Hayes walked past more than 50 people on his way to the ninth floor.

Shortly after midnight, Hayes allegedly walked up to Anrae James, a 43-year-old nurse assistant, and shot him six times. James died at the scene.

After the shooting, police say Hayes left the scene in a U-Haul. About an hour later, police received a report of an armed man in scrubs outside of the School of the Future at 40th and Parkside. Officers from the 16th District responded to the scene and police say Hayes fired dozens of rounds at responding officers.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 32-year-old officer who was grazed in the face was treated and released. Another 30-year-old officer was scheduled for surgery Monday afternoon after he was shot in the elbow.

More than a hundred rounds littered the lawn outside the school. Police say the gunman was wearing full tactical body armor. An AR-15 assault rifle and handgun were found at the scene.

Police have not revealed a motive in the shooting, but they do say the victim and suspect knew each other.

FOX 29’s Kelly Rule reports Hayes recently petitioned a court to have firearms returned to him and court records show a judge ordered property returned to his possession back in June. It is not known why his firearms were originally removed from him.

The guns included were one silver and black Smith and Wesson pistol with 3 magazines and 39 rounds, a shotgun, and a panther AR-15 rifle. "I just want to be able to protect myself and my family if needed," Hayes reportedly said in explanation to get his firearms returned to him.

"He was working, making an honest living for his wife and three children and then they have to get a phone call at 2 o’clock in the morning that he’s been shot and killed at work, at work," Anrae James' father, William James, explained.

The elder James says he’s never heard Hayes name before and wonders why his son was the target of the violent attack.

James’ widow, Barbara James, spoke with FOX 29’s Mike Jerrick Tuesday morning and called her husband a ‘wonderful guy.’ She added that there’s still a number of questions she needs answers to.

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter