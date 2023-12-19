Jefferson, Lehigh Valley Health Network announce plans for major 2024 merger

article

Two major health care networks in Pennsylvania say they are planning to merge next year in a move that could provide a growing system for those needing care across the region.

Jefferson and Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Tuesday that both networks have signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine.

The merger would create "a leading regional health care system," which would include a national research university and not-for-profit expanded health plan.

If ratified, 30 hospitals and more than 700 sites of care would operate under the combined system, with more than 62,000 employed faculty, clinicians and staff.

"The combined organization would have the ability to increase access to high-quality and affordable care, clinical research and health plan offerings and address health inequities for urban and rural communities in Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey," Jefferson Health said in a statement.

Officials say both networks are expected to sign a definitive agreement in 2024. Until closing, both Jefferson and LVHN will operate as separate, independent entities.