Uptick in fights at Norristown High School cause major concern within district

In just a matter of days, several fights have broken out at a Montgomery County high school and concerns heighten in the community.

FOX 29’s Alex George spoke to parents and district members about the incidents.

District leaders reassured parents in a Monday night meeting after several videos circulated on social media showing students at Norristown High in multiple fights.

One of the fights broke out during a high school basketball game, others in the parking lot and another in the boys bathroom at school while onlookers were cheering and recording.

"I dont know where the guidelines are with the family keeping an eye on their kids, said Leroy Hodges, parent. "They should pay more attention."

Sources tell Fox29 that there are frequent fights at the high school, but there has been an uptick lately.

MORE HEADLINES

"I think I'm always concerned about people sorting things out with violence, and yet I don't know what other issues people are dealing with and why they feel the need to sort it out that way," said Betsy Stoneplummer, parent.

Norristown School District issued a statement about the multiple incidents that occurred in just the past week at Norristown high school, including one fight that occurred Monday morning, saying "the school district has a 0 tolerance policy for violence and is actively reviewing and responding to each incident."

Some parents worry about the effect this type of behavior will have on the student’s education.

"It’s not safe, it's not good for anybody else,to be in that situation because people get hurt but also because it can derail their education and the goals that they have for themselves," said Stoneplummer.

FOX 29 reached out to the police department, but have not heard back.