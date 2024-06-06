Jeffrey Lurie considering minority stake sale in Philadelphia Eagles: report

article

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is considering the sale of a minority stake in the team, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

A source tells the outlet that the size of the stake has yet to be determined, and interested buyers were told there is no path to a controlling stake.

Lurie, Bloomberg reports, has been working with BDT & MSD Partners to gather interest from potential suitors.

They estimate the franchise is worth $7.5B, which Bloomberg reports would represent a record valuation for an NFL team.

The Eagles have a 269-211 record since Lurie bought the team in 1994, and have made the playoffs 18 times, including three Super Bowl appearances.

Lurie, 72, oversaw the Eagles' first championship in Super Bowl LII when the Bird's downed the New England Patriots.