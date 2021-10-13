Jill Biden to stop in Pennsylvania as part of 3-state tour

article

First lady Jill Biden wrapped up a visit to Illinois on Wednesday with a stop at a community college before heading to Pennsylvania during a three-state tour in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

She toured the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Chicago with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and elected Illinois officials including Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The night before she visited the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago to see an exhibit honoring victims of COVID-19.

RELATED HEADLINES

Biden was expected in Allentown, Pennsylvania, later in the afternoon where she was set to meet with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at a center for children and families, according to the White House.

Earlier this week she was in Kansas City to tour El Centro Academy, a dual-language early childhood education program.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter