Joel Embiid expected to return from knee injury in Sixers vs. Thunder game Tuesday: reports

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  April 2, 2024 6:35pm EDT
Philadelphia 76ers
FOX 29 Philadelphia
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 31: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers, who sat out of the game due to injury, dribbles a ball in a break in play, against Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on March 31,

PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid is reportedly returning to the court and is expected to play Tuesday night against Thunder, as the regular season nears its conclusion. 

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Sixers star is expected to make his return vs. Oklahoma City.

Embiid, who has been out since January 30 with a meniscus injury in his left knee, has averaged 35.3 points and 11.5 rebounds this season.

The club had confirmed more than two weeks ago that Embiid started on-court work, but has been cryptic about the extent of work he has been doing.

The Sixers currently hold the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture with just seven games remaining. 