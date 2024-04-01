Joel Embiid expected to return from knee injury in Sixers vs. Thunder game Tuesday: reports

article

Joel Embiid is reportedly returning to the court and is expected to play Tuesday night against Thunder, as the regular season nears its conclusion.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Sixers star is expected to make his return vs. Oklahoma City.

Embiid, who has been out since January 30 with a meniscus injury in his left knee, has averaged 35.3 points and 11.5 rebounds this season.

The club had confirmed more than two weeks ago that Embiid started on-court work, but has been cryptic about the extent of work he has been doing.

The Sixers currently hold the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture with just seven games remaining.