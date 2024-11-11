Jogger finds woman fatally shot in NJ park, sparking homicide investigation

A local jogger was on a morning run when they came across a horrifying discovery this weekend.

Police say a woman with apparent head injuries was found on the ground in Waltman City Park in Millville around 5 a.m. Saturday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Teaoshia Still.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation into the woman's murder is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.