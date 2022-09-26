Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions

article

A federal judge has barred Delaware from enforcing prohibitions on the manufacture and possession of homemade "ghost guns" that can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers.

Friday’s ruling comes in a lawsuit filed by gun-rights advocates after Democratic Gov. John Carney signed a law criminalizing the possession, manufacture and distribution of such weapons and unfinished components.

The judge denied a motion by Democratic state Attorney General Kathleen Jennings to dismiss the lawsuit.

The judge said that without an injunction, the plaintiffs would face irreparable harm and are threatened by criminal penalties if they engage in conduct protected by the Second Amendment.