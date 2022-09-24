Police: 2 teens struck by gunfire during apartment shooting in New Castle

Police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured in New Castle Friday night.

Both male victims were reportedly found when officers arrived at Evergreen Apartments on Sandburg Place around 9 p.m.

A 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, while a 16-year-old was shot in the lower body. They were transported to a local hospital, where they are said to be in stable condition.

No word on motive, or what lead up to the shooting.