'Just seemed right': Man who ate 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days becomes unlikely Philly champ

A city down on its luck and devastated by a weekend of disappointing losses, Philadelphia was looking for a win - in walks The Chicken Man!

Forty days ago, Alexander Tominsky refused to chicken out and set out on a mission to eat a whole rotisserie chicken every single day.

"It just seemed right," he said. "I think the people of Philadelphia, and maybe even the world, would agree."

With victory on the horizon, Tominsky urged everyone to come out to an abandoned pier in South Philadelphia on Sunday to watch him eat his 40th chicken.

Crowds gathered, cheering him on and erupting in applause as he completed his goal - finally giving Philadelphia something to celebrate!

"I think people saw that it was pure and that it wasn’t coming from a pretentious place," Tominsky said. "It was just someone that literally was eating chicken, and they used that as an outlet to unite."

MORE HEADLINES:

Tominsky, who describes himself as "just a man who eats chicken," said the energy surrounding him was "ritualist" and "electric."

"People were foaming at the mouth," he said. "Myself included."

So, why chicken? It must be his favorite food, right? Wrong. The Chickenman hates chicken!

"Rotisserie chicken is a sensory bomb," he explained. "The smell, the texture, the sound it makes when you rip it apart."

And you won't find Philadelphia's unlikely champion completing any challenges in the near future.

He says the "time has come for me to digest," but hopes all the attention can help bring awareness to Philadelphia's fight against hunger.

"It's important that we think about the people that don't get the pain from eating too much, but have the pain for not having enough to eat," said.