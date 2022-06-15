Justin Bieber postpones Philadelphia concert due to rare Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

article

"Bielebers" will have to wait a little a longer to see their favorite pop star in Philadelphia.

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour stop in Philadelphia has been postponed after the singer revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last week.

The virus has attacked the nerve in the singer's ear and face, according to Bieber.

He showed fans that the right side of his face has been paralyzed in a video on Instagram. He can't blink his right eye, move his right nostril or smile with the ride side of his mouth.

The "Peaches" star was set to take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. However, his team announced Tuesday that the show would be postponed.

Both shows at Madison Square Garden next week were also postponed.

"For those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them," Bieber said in his Instagram video. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me that I've got to slow down."

Bieber is set to resume his world tour "as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able," according to a release.

"I hope you guys understand," Bieber said. "I'll just be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

The Philadelphia show is set to be rescheduled, with details announced "shortly."