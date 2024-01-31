Justin Mohn Levittown beheading: New details emerge as neighbors react to gruesome murder

The Levittown community is shaken up as new details have emerged in a gruesome murder that occurred Tuesday night in Bucks County in which a son was arrested for beheading his father.

FOX 29’s Jeff Cole spoke to neighbors who are shocked by the disturbing details, yet relieved the son was caught.

The day after the incident occurred, the outdoor lights were on and a car was in the driveway of the two-story home which is now a crime scene.

"You just don’t wake up in the morning and think I’m going to cut his head off, give me something to do today. You know?" said Judy Dreisbach, Levittown resident. "Can’t believe it happened, but it happened."

The nearly unspeakable event happened at around 7 p.m. Tuesday when Middletown Township Police were called to the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive in the Levittown section to find the victim, 68-year-old-Michael Mohn, decapitated in the downstairs bathroom.

According to court documents, in a nearby bedroom the victim’s head was found in a clear plastic bag set in a cooking pot.

"It makes you aware of the issues prevalent in our society. It’s a horrible, tragic incident," said Chief Joseph Bartoriella, Middletown Township Police.

Investigators learned of a video posted to YouTube by the victim’s 32-year-old son, Justin Mohn, in which he rails at the federal government and lifts his father’s severed head to the camera.

Tracking his cell phone, police traced Mohn to Fort Indiantown Gap, nearly two hours away, driving his father’s car, where local and state police arrested him.

News of the stunning violence draws in the curious to the community of tidy homes.

"I’m glad they caught him. I hope we start taking mental health seriously and figure out why so many are willing to do these things," said Ciani Wells, Levittown resident.

Charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, Justin Mohn is jailed without bail.