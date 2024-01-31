Justin Mohn Levittown murder timeline: Everything that led up to the gruesome beheading

From Justin Mohn’s disturbing 14-minute long YouTube video to an arrest made two hours away from the crime scene, FOX 29 presents the details involving the gruesome murder in Bucks County that left a 68-year-old man beheaded.

Tuesday, January 30

According to the arrest affidavit, the wife of 68-year-old Micheal Mohn left their Middletown Township home at 2 p.m.

Three hours later, Justin Mohn posted a horrific 14-minute-long video showing the decapitated head of his father and appearing to read a script calling for the murder of federal employees and the media. The video was viewed more than 5,000 times before being taken down by YouTube at around 10:30 p.m.

At 6:59 p.m 911 was called when Mohn’s wife returns home to find her husband was found dead in the bathroom along with a machete and large kitchen knife. Mohn's severed head was found in another room.

As police immediately started their search for Justin Mohn, news of the decapitation stunned the Levittown neighborhood.

At 9 p.m. Mohn’s cell phone was pinged and his car was found by local police outside the gates at Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard base in Lebanon County.

Just 25 minutes later, his phone was pinged again this time from inside the base.

Police say he climbed a perimeter fence before he was located and arrested without incident. Justin Mohn had no prior history with the National Guard.

"He complied with the officers' verbal requests and was taken into custody. He was armed. He had a firearm on him," said Angela Watson, PA Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs.

Wednesday, January 31

At around 4 a.m, Mohn was brought back to Bucks County to face first degree murder charges of his dad.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 8.

The 32-year-old graduated from Penn State in 2014 with a degree in Agribusiness.

He also represented himself by filing a lawsuit against the federal government over student loan debt. The case was dismissed multiple times.

"I really can’t understand it," said Judy Dreisbach, neighbor. "I do get emotional. That’s why I didn’t watch the video. I didn’t need to."

FOX 29’s Jeff Cole spoke to neighbors who are shocked by the disturbing details, yet relieved the son was caught.

The day after the incident occurred, the outdoor lights were on and a car was in the driveway of the two-story home which is now a crime scene.

"You just don’t wake up in the morning and think I’m going to cut his head off, give me something to do today. You know?" said Judy Dreisbach, Levittown resident. "Can’t believe it happened, but it happened."

News of the stunning violence draws in the curious to the community of tidy homes.

"I’m glad they caught him. I hope we start taking mental health seriously and figure out why so many are willing to do these things," said Ciani Wells, Levittown resident.