Man dies at hospital after being found on North Philadelphia sidewalk with gunshot wounds, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after being shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, authorities say.
According to police, officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 2600 block of North 13th Street just after 11:30 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with several gunshot wounds, bleeding from his abdomen, officials say.
According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they believe the man is in his 40s or 50s, but his identity is unknown at this time.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Driver of speeding Tesla in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run in custody
- Police: 15-year-old injured after being shot while walking to school near Overbrook High School
- Man ambushed while walking home in possible robbery turned shooting in Frankford, police say
Investigators say eight spent shell casings were discovered a few feet from the victim.
Authorities believe a shooter walked up to the victim and shot him at close range, according to police.
The investigation is active and ongoing, police say, as they search for a shooter and motive.