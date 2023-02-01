Man dies at hospital after being found on North Philadelphia sidewalk with gunshot wounds, police say

article

A man has died after being shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, authorities say.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 2600 block of North 13th Street just after 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with several gunshot wounds, bleeding from his abdomen, officials say.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they believe the man is in his 40s or 50s, but his identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators say eight spent shell casings were discovered a few feet from the victim.

Authorities believe a shooter walked up to the victim and shot him at close range, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police say, as they search for a shooter and motive.