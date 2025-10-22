Kada Scott's cause of death ruled homicide, Keon King charged with murder

The Brief A Philadelphia Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for 23-year-old Kada Scott. On October 4, Scott went missing after arriving for work at an overnight shift at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill senior living facility. Police charged 21-year-old Keon King with kidnapping, false imprisonment and stalking in connection with Scott’s disappearance.



A Philadelphia Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for 23-year-old Kada Scott, whose body was discovered near the former Ada Lewis Middle School over the weekend.

Keon King, 21, has now been charged with murder in the case, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Interim Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner has ruled that the cause of death for Kada Scott is homicide.

Following the cause of death ruling, police recommended a murder charge for 21-year-old Keon King. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has since approved a new series of charges against King. The new charges include murder, robbery, theft, firearms offenses, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The backstory:

Scott, 23, was last seen on Oct. 4 after arriving for an overnight shift at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill, a senior-living facility.

Her car was later found parked at the facility, and investigators recovered several personal items nearby — including her glasses, a cellphone case, an iPad case and a bank card.

Police arrested Keon King, 21, and charged him with kidnapping, false imprisonment and stalking in connection with Scott’s disappearance. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

According to prosecutors and police sources, King was previously charged this year after allegedly abducting and assaulting another woman. While that case involved video evidence and severe allegations — including strangulation — it was dropped when the victim and a key witness failed to show up in court. Now, with Scott’s disappearance under investigation, officials say the earlier case has been reopened and may reveal a pattern of behavior.

On October 18, acting on an anonymous tip, investigators returned to a wooded area near the former Ada Lewis Middle School in East Germantown and found a shallow grave containing human remains.

On Monday, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was Kada's body that was found.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced a second round of charges against King during a press conference on Monday. Those charges included arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy, unauthorized use of an automobile, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and receiving stolen property.

The new charges were related to a burned black Hyundai Accent that investigators believe was used to move Scott.

"This Hyundai Accent was on scene at all pertinent points of the investigation," Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said. "His mobile device places Keon King at every location connected to the crime."

What's next:

