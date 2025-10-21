Kada Scott: Community holds balloon release to honor 23-year-old

The Brief Community members bring white balloons to release in memory of 23-year-old Kada Scott. The balloon release follows a candlelight vigil the night before at the former Ada Lewis Middle School. No added charges announced in what investigators say is a death investigation right now.



On Tuesday, a balloon release was held for Kada Scott at the site where her body was found.

What they're saying:

"Her wings came too soon," said one woman as the crowd screamed.

"Say her name. Kada Scott. Say her name. Kada Scott," everyone shouted.

"Forever in our hearts. We thought of you with love today," a man read from a tribute to Kada.

It is the second day of remembrance.

People gathered again outside the former Ada Lewis Middle School where Kada Scott's remains were found buried over the weekend.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner confirmed it Monday.

Following a candlelight vigil last night, this evening the crowd released dozens of white balloons in her memory.

People who knew her and many who did not embrace each other while shedding tears.

"People are like did you know her? I do not know her. I live in this community. She is a child. She is a child of God," said Donna Kowllock as she held tight her balloons before releasing them later as a show of support for Kada's family.

"My heart is aching. I have not slept in for like six days. I have a daughter," said Kowllock.

Members of Mothers in Charge came out in numbers.

They know first-hand the pain of losing a child to violence.

"Just know that she's still close to you that love never dies. Love lives forever and her love will live with that family forever," said Rahima Abdullah. The group of women are standing strong for Kada's family in the midst of their own life-long grief.

"Hopefully they can find some kind of peace in this tragedy of losing their daughter, sister, granddaughter because we all know that so well," said Charmaine Venson.

"A lot of emotions are going on throughout the city and as you can see the city, she's loved by this city. So, we are here as a support team," said Crystal Arthur who is also with Mothers in Charge.

Tyrone Wilson held a sign.

"It's just sad. It is just sad," he said. The sign bears a message of pain and love for Kada.

"I have a niece that is 21 years old so it do touch me because it's sad the way how this happened," said Wilson.