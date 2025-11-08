Kada Scott laid to rest after Mount Airy funeral

The Brief Kada Scott was laid to rest Saturday after a funeral in Mount Airy. The service was open to the public. Scott went missing on Oct. 4. Police found her body two weeks later.



Kada Scott was laid to rest following a funeral in Mount Airy on Saturday, more than a month after the 23-year-old went missing.

What we know:

The 10 a.m. service at the Mount Airy Church of God in Christ was open to the public, with dozens of people showing up wearing pink, Kada's favorite color.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was in attendance and spoke during the service. Parker talked about meeting Kada previously, and said that she "knew she came from a good village."

Parker also announced an internship program in Scott's honor, for young women.

Parker also spoke about getting justice for Scott's murder, saying "justice is a part of shining a light, along with lifting up her legacy."

The backstory:

Scott was last seen on Oct 4., after leaving her job at a senior living facility. Philadelphia Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Keon King with kidnapping Scott.

Two weeks later, Philadelphia Police found Scott's body in the woods behind the abandoned Ada Lewis Middle School.

King was later charged with Scott's murder.