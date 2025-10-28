Kada Scott: Keon King's attorney addresses backlash, says he won't withdraw from case

The Brief Attorney Shaka Johnson said he will not drop Keon King, 21, as a client in the kidnapping and murder case of Kada Scott. A Change.org petition asking for Johnson to withdraw himself from the case has collected over 2,000 signatures. Johnson, who has defended suspects in several high-profile local trials, refuted claims that he is defending King for money or notoriety.



Shaka Johnson, an attorney representing the man charged in the kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old Philadelphia woman Kada Scott, says he will not withdraw from the case despite mounting backlash.

Scott was found fatally shot in a shallow grave near an abandoned Philadelphia school building two weeks after police say she was kidnapped outside her job at a senior living facility. Keon King, 21, was later charged with Scott's murder and prosecutors have since revealed more about his violent past.

What they're saying:

Attorney Shaka Johnson gave an emphatic "N-O" when asked on Good Day Philadelphia if he would withdraw from the case that's received national attention.

The forthright answer comes amid backlash that Johnson has faced backlash for representing King in Scott's murder trial, including a Change.org petition that's received thousands of signatures.

"As a respected Black attorney, Shaka Johnson's involvement in this case sends a chilling message to the Black community: that even those who claim to fight for justice are willing to defend known abusers – even those responsible for harming and killing Black women," the petition reads.

Johnson called the petition "sad rhetoric," adding that Black defense attorneys like himself often represent clients in Black-on-Black crimes. He believes the criticism he's received stems from his reputation as a successful defense attorney.

Johnson was the defense attorney for Maurice Hill, a man who shot six police officers during a standoff in Tioga-Nicetown in 2019. He also represented former Philadelphia Proud Boy leader, Zachary Rehl.

"People have attorneys," Johnson said. "That is part of the constitutional protections – what fuel we have left – those are the constitutional protections that are still in place: Due process – you get a lawyer when you are accused of a crime, and you get a lawyer of your choosing."

Johnson refuted that he picked up the case for money or notoriety, saying he could do the case for free "and it really wouldn't affect my bottom line." In fact, Johnson revealed that he was King's representation in a previous strangulation case, before he was charged in Scott's kidnapping and murder.

"[King's parents] came to me long before they knew their son was ever involved, his name was even swept up in this whole case," Johnson said. "They thought that their son was in very little trouble, very little trouble."

Johnson said he was with King when he turned himself into police for the strangulation charge, adding that the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office helped broker the surrender. The strangulation case against King was later withdrawn after the victim twice failed to appear in court.

"[The victim] was given the opportunity to come to court twice, she didn't come to court, so the case was withdrawn," he said. "This is not something that is highly irregular, it will probably happen 50 times today – it happens every day."

The backstory:

Scott, 23, was last seen on Oct. 4 after arriving for an overnight shift at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill, a senior-living facility.

Her car was later found parked at the facility, and investigators recovered several personal items nearby — including her glasses, a cellphone case, an iPad case and a bank card.

Police arrested Keon King, 21, and charged him with kidnapping, false imprisonment and stalking in connection with Scott’s disappearance. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

Featured article

According to prosecutors and police sources, King was previously charged this year after allegedly abducting and assaulting another woman. While that case involved video evidence and severe allegations — including strangulation — it was dropped when the victim and a key witness failed to show up in court. Now, with Scott’s disappearance under investigation, officials say the earlier case has been reopened and may reveal a pattern of behavior.

On October 18, acting on an anonymous tip, investigators returned to a wooded area near the former Ada Lewis Middle School in East Germantown and found a shallow grave containing human remains.

On Monday, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was Kada's body that was found.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced a second round of charges against King during a press conference on Monday. Those charges included arson, causing catastrophe, conspiracy, unauthorized use of an automobile, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and receiving stolen property.

The new charges were related to a burned black Hyundai Accent that investigators believe was used to move Scott.

"This Hyundai Accent was on scene at all pertinent points of the investigation," Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said. "His mobile device places Keon King at every location connected to the crime."