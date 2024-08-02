Kamala Harris to hold 1st rally with running mate at Temple’s Liacouras Center

article

Kamala Harris will kick off her "Battleground State Tour" next week with her running mate by her side for the first time.

Harris and her yet-to-be-named running mate will head to Temple University’s Liacouras Center for the first stop of the tour.

Temple University President Richard Englert announced the news in a statement Friday.

In part, the statement reads,

"The presidential campaign of current Vice President Kamala Harris will hold an event at the Liacouras Center this Tuesday, August 6. The Liacouras Center is managed and operated by a third-party firm for the university, and Temple is not covering any costs associated with this event.

Temple is committed to protecting the First Amendment, including freedom of speech and assembly. This means that Temple fosters an environment open to a diversity of thought, opinion and peaceful expression.

The presence of any speaker on campus is not an endorsement from Temple University, just as the views expressed by any speaker do not necessarily reflect those of the university’s administration, faculty, staff, or students. Temple will continue to be a space for open dialogue and the exchange of ideas integral to the election process."

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reported that the event will take place inside a venue capable of holding 10,000 people.

According to the Liacouras Center’s website , the event space seats up to 10,000 people and is the largest indoor public assembly venue north of City Hall in Philadelphia at 340,000 sq. ft.

Now that we know where Harris will be during the first stop in her tour, one question remains.

Who will be her running mate?

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro emerged as a top contender once Harris kicked off her presidential campaign last month, showing his support during events in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

On Thursday, Shapiro canceled his weekend fundraising events in the Hamptons ahead of Harris' announcement next week sparking further speculation that he could be tapped as her vice presidential pick.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are all still being considered for the role, according to reports.