Shapiro cancels weekend events ahead of Harris' VP announcement, Philadelphia rally

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro - widely considered a top contender to be Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 election – has canceled his weekend fundraising events in the Hamptons.

The cancelation comes as Harris is scheduled to appear alongside her yet-to-be-named vice presidential candidate at a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

According to reports, Shapiro was slated to attend at least two events in the ritzy New York beach towns.

"The Governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee," Shapiro Spokesman Manuel Bonder said in a statement to FOX 29. "His schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend."

Harris' campaign has been vetting about a dozen potential running mates, according to people familiar with the search process. Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz were widely considered to be among the top choices.

Shapiro, 51, is among the most popular U.S. governors, winning his 2022 election in a rout over a Trump-endorsed Republican. He’s an outspoken supporter of abortion rights who has won three statewide elections in Pennsylvania.

His speaking style draws comparisons to former President Barack Obama. But he has taken flak from the left for his support for Israel’s war on Hamas, a private school voucher program and natural gas infrastructure.

His allies argue that he would help Harris win Pennsylvania, complicating if not blocking Trump’s path to an Electoral College majority.

Like all contenders, Shapiro has sidestepped questions about the vetting process and stresses Harris should not be pressured. But he's mentioned more than once that he’s known her for nearly two decades.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that several of the top contenders for the role are largely unknown to Americans, including Shapiro.

Shapiro naturally held more name recognition in the Northeast, where he also had higher favorability.

The poll found that 6 in 10 U.S. adults — including 57% of Democrats — don't know enough to have an opinion about Shapiro. About 2 in 10 Americans view him favorably, and a similar share view him unfavorably.

The picture isn't very different among Democrats. About one-quarter of Democrats have a positive view of Shapiro, while 16% have a negative view. Older Democrats are more likely than younger ones to have a favorable opinion of Shapiro, but overall, most have yet to develop a view.

Unlike the other contenders asked about in the AP-NORC poll, though, he’s significantly better known — and liked — in his home region. In the Northeast, 4 in 10 U.S. adults have a favorable view of him. Another 4 in 10, roughly, don’t know enough to have an opinion of him, while about 2 in 10 Northeasterners view him negatively.