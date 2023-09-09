Kennett Square Mushroom Festival draws 1,000s amid tight security due to Danelo Cavalcante search

Security was on high alert Saturday in Kennett Square for the 38th Annual Mushroom Festival, but for Chester County folks, it was just the distraction they were looking for.

The annual tradition featuring mushrooms in just about any form was on display.

Justin Moser is the owner at Good Time Coffee and featured several blends with the popular fungus.

"I guess you could call me head fungi!" Moser said. "Essentially, it helps your brain health, it helps adapt against Alzheimer’s, dementia, helps your gut health."

All of the mushroom madness was taking place in the midst of a week’s long manhunt for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante, who shimmied his way out of Chester County Prison August 31st.

Karly Mazza not only won Chopped Chefs Competition Saturday, but she works at Longwood Gardens, where a majority of the manhunt has taken place.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"It’s definitely a little nerve wracking, but we have security working around the clock and police officers stationed at the gardens, so it’s nice and comforting," Mazza explained.

Aimee Oxley is the owner of Talula’s Table and is ecstatic the festival was still happening, despite the serious nature of the manhunt for a convicted killed.

"It’s good!" Oxley exclaimed. "I mean, we’re eager to see it come to an end, but we’re also really very thrilled about all the work that is going on for it. Everyone’s out and about like normal!"