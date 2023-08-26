Kensington triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured in broad daylight: police
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead, and two others injured after shots rang out in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Saturday evening.
The triple shooting rang out on the 700 block of East Madison around 4:47 p.m.
Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man shot five times throughout his body. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Two other male victims, ages unknown at this time, were also transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.