Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
3
Wind Advisory
from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Krasner calls comments that downplayed crime in Philadelphia 'inarticulate'

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Krasner calls comments that downplayed crime in Philadelphia 'inarticulate'

Krasner, who was re-elected to his position in November, sparked confusion and anger on Monday when he said "we don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence and that is a category that includes gun violence."

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Thursday said his recent comments that seemed to downplay crime in Philadelphia despite a record-breaking homicide number were "inarticulate." 

Krasner, who was re-elected to his position in November, sparked confusion and anger on Monday when he said "we don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence and that is a category that includes gun violence."

In a statement, Krasner said the popular snippet of his answer was taken out of context and "not at all what I meant." 

MORE PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES:

"Complete answers based on data aimed at solutions to gun violence will be edited down to sound bites," Krasner said. "It’s my job to make sure even those sound bites are careful."

Krasner assured Philadelphians that his administration is working to support those impacted by gun violence, including through the CARES program and personally meeting with families of homicide victims. 

'We don't have a crisis of crime': Krasner says no reason for people to be fearful when they come to Philly

On Monday, DA Larry Krasner said there is no major spike in violent crime and no reason for people to be fearful of gun violence when they come into the city.

"Ironically, a week before my inarticulate words, media outlets were covering my tears while talking about shooting victims. Those tears were real, as are sleepless nights," Krasner said. 

According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 524 murders in the city this year. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter