Krasner calls comments that downplayed crime in Philadelphia 'inarticulate'

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Thursday said his recent comments that seemed to downplay crime in Philadelphia despite a record-breaking homicide number were "inarticulate."

Krasner, who was re-elected to his position in November, sparked confusion and anger on Monday when he said "we don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence and that is a category that includes gun violence."

In a statement, Krasner said the popular snippet of his answer was taken out of context and "not at all what I meant."

"Complete answers based on data aimed at solutions to gun violence will be edited down to sound bites," Krasner said. "It’s my job to make sure even those sound bites are careful."

Krasner assured Philadelphians that his administration is working to support those impacted by gun violence, including through the CARES program and personally meeting with families of homicide victims.

"Ironically, a week before my inarticulate words, media outlets were covering my tears while talking about shooting victims. Those tears were real, as are sleepless nights," Krasner said.

According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 524 murders in the city this year.

