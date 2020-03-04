La Colombe develops innovative self-heating coffee cans

Philadelphia’s very own La Colombe Coffee Roasters has created a new product that solves the problem of taking coffee on the go.

After five years of testing, La Colombe’s CEO Todd Carmichael created a self-heating can that allows consumers to have warm coffee even when they don’t have access to a coffee machine.

FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia was determined to try it out to see if these self-heating coffee cans lived up to the hype… Spoiler alert: They did.

Carmichael, who is also a co-founder of the Philly-based coffee company, joined Good Day to demonstrate how the self-heating cans work.

With a twist of the bottom of a can, a process called rapid oxidation allows the coffee to warm up to about 130° Fahrenheit in two minutes.

The self-heating coffee cans are equipped with a thermal sleeve to prevent burns.

“Philly is home,” Carmichael explained in regards to where the product was born.

La Colombe’s innovation team doesn’t use focus groups but prefers to get organic feedback from customers at their location in Fishtown.

“There would be no La Colombe without Philadelphia,” Carmichael told Good Day. “Philadelphia is our partner.”

The limited-edition self-heating coffee cans are only available at the Fishtown location.

Currently, there are two versions of Brazilian coffee. One includes milk and sugar.

Best part? They sell for $5, which Carmichael explained won’t change as the product grows more popular.

