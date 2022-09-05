Labor Day shooting in Olney claims life of 21-year-old man, police say

article

A violent Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday when police say a young man was shot and killed on a city street in broad daylight.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue for around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police reportedly found a 21-year-old man shot several times in the upper body and rushed him to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died.

LABOR DAY VIOLENCE

Investigators did not share a description of the gunman or say what lead to the deadly shooting.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the murder.

The deadly shooting is one of several murders that occurred in Philadelphia this Labor Day Weekend, including a deadly sextuple shooting in North Philadelphia that injured two teens.