Man shot multiple times and killed outside South Philly corner store

A 37-year-old man is dead, shot multiple times outside a corner store in South Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened Sunday night, about 9:30, at 7th and Ritner Streets.

The man was outside the store when a sedan with two, or possibly three, men got out and began firing at the man, hitting him at least four times.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace stated at least 30 spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Some of the bullets tore into the store, narrowly missing customers, one of which was a young boy. No one in the store was hurt.

The victim ran north on 7th Street, but collapsed not far from the shooting scene. He was found by an apparent Good Samaritan, according to Inspector Pace, and taken to Methodist Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, combing through surveillance video and talking with witnesses.

The holiday has been a violent one, with 19 people shot, six of those fatal.

