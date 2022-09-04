Gunshots heard in Center City creates chaos as visitors attempt to flee

article

Panic and chaos among people visiting Philadelphia's Fashion District Sunday evening as gunfire was heard at 9th and Market Streets, causing visitors to run.

Officials said shots were heard just before 6 p.m. near 9th and Market Streets.

Responding officers found shell casings in the rear alley of the Federal Building and more shell casings on the north side of 900 Market Street.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

People out visiting the area heard the gunshots and took off, racing away from the perceived danger.

Officials say three people are in custody and one weapon was found.