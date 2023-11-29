'Large feline' sighting shuts down park in Bucks County: officials

article

Headed out for an afternoon hike in Bucks County? You may want to turn around!

Aquetong Spring Park in Solebury Township will be closed until further notice due to a reported animal sighting in the area.

Police say a concerned citizen saw a "large feline" roaming the park trails on Wednesday.

No photos or further details have been provided, and it is unknown if there were any other sightings.

The Lumbertown Township Police Department says they are in contact with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

They are urging residents to stay away if they see the animal, and to contact police.