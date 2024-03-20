Large fire hits multiple row homes in Royersford: sources

Fire crews are working to put out a large fire that occurred in Royersford early Wednesday evening, sources say.

According to sources, a call came in at around 5:43 p.m alerting authorities of the fire on 2nd Avenue.

The 3-alarm fire spread to multiple homes, sources say.

45 customers in the area are without power as of 8:30 p.m., according to PECO.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Royersford Mayor Alex Metricarti shared a post to Facebook directing residents impacted by the fire to head to the fire hall at the Green Street station to seek warmth.

This fire comes just one day after about 100 firefighters were called to put out a fire in the same county at a now destroyed senior living community clubhouse.

