Large illegal car meet-up escalates into shooting at warehouse in New Castle: police

An unsanctioned car meet-up in New Castle County became a dangerous scene when police say shots were fired early Wednesday morning.

Several shell casings were found on the ground of a warehouse complex on the 2400 block of Bear Corbitt Road around 1:20 a.m.

Police say the shooting broke out as a large group of cars gathered for an unsanctioned meet-up.

One car was struck by gunfire with three people inside, a 21-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old woman. No injuries were reported.

An unoccupied vehicle was also shot during the incident.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and no suspect description is available at this time.