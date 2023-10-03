Leaders working to prevent vehicle meet-ups terrorizing Philly streets: 'This stuff has got to stop'

Leaders in Philadelphia are once again working on ways to prevent large crowds of dirt bikes and ATVs from causing havoc on city streets after a viral video shows an unhinged biker kick in a vehicle's windshield and point a handgun at a driver.

"People out there, when they're riding together in these groups, end up with a mob mentality, and they think they can get away with doing what they want," Philadelphia Councilmember Mark Squilla said.

Squilla represents the section of Center City where the violent viral incident was captured on film by a tourist seated atop a double-decker sightseeing bus. Nikki Bullock, the driver caught in the middle of the unknown bikers violent rampage, said the whole incident started when the bike sideswiped her vehicle.

"We were arguing back-and-forth because he hit the car, so after that his friend in front of me, he was arguing with me and while I'm arguing with friend he jumped off the bike, jumped on the back of the car and kicked the windshield in," Bullock said.

The suspect, who police say they have identified but haven't located, then pointed a handgun in Bullock's face when got out of her car to confront him. The suspect headbutts and shoves Bullock, who bravely stood her ground and shoved the biker as he tried to speed away.

"He pointed [the gun] at me and then he put it away and I was like ‘whatever, shoot me then, you’re not going to shoot me' and then he headbutted me with the helmet and we were just going back-and-forth after that," Bullock said.

Philadelphia has long grappled with dangerous car meet ups and large gatherings of dirt bikes and ATVs. Councilmember Squilla co-sponsored legislation that passed in 2022 that enacted harsh penalties against people involved with vehicle meet-ups.

"We crafted legislation that enables officers to confiscate these vehicles," Squilla said. "It's up to a $2k fine for both ATVS as well as the dirt bikes."

Still, enforcement of the recently passed laws is something police and city leaders are trying to iron out. Councilmember Squilla believes technology will help police identify suspects that they're unable to chase for safety reasons.

"A couple of years ago there was an ATV, dirt bike detail that they had worked and we confiscated upwards of 400 vehicles at that time, and then the detail slowed down so working with the police department to re-engage that detail," Squilla said.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warned of a "price to pay" for anyone who continues to participate in illegal vehicle meet-ups.

"This stuff has got to stop," Krasner said. "Anybody who is out there in those ATVs or motorbikes, drifting, please understand that we know how dangerous this is and we know how much you are endangering people with your conduct and there is a price to pay for that."