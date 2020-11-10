Lehigh Valley schools closing ahead of holidays based on coronavirus spike

Some Lehigh Valley high schools have announced they will close due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Parkland High School sits on a sprawling campus in Allentown and serves students from its western neighborhoods and three townships.

32,000 students attend, but not for the next few days.

“They’ve closed for a week, is that an overreaction?” asked FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.

“Oh no. If I had a child there, I would not think it’s an overreaction,” Sandra Tapler stated.

In a post to the school’s website, the superintendent reports four individuals in the building from late October to early in November have tested positive for COVID-19. The statement goes on to say:

“PA Department of Health officials have determined because of the increase in positive cases of individuals at Parkland High School, it is recommended we close our school for the remainder of the week to perform appropriate contact tracing.”

A spokesperson for the district says it’s the first time the school has been shuttered as it follows a hybrid schedule.

“The alternative is to just let it run rampant and get more people sick and die from it,” Tapler added.

Parkland High School and Emmaus High School in Lehigh County close for a week due to coronavirus positive cases.

Parkland High students are learning online, as are students at nearby Emmaus High School where a new COVID case will keep the school closed until next Tuesday.

In a post to the district, the superintendent writes:

“As a result of the number of positive cases within the past 14 days, we have made the decision to close Emmaus High School for five days.”

“Safety first and if kids need to be at home, they should be at home,” Mary Green commented.

“It’s that simple,” Cole asked.

“Oh yeah,” Green replied.

The coronavirus is on the march in eastern Pennsylvania, as it is across the Commonwealth. Schools are reacting to its rise leaning on full out distancing as the answer.

“We’re not going to get over this disease until we live by some basic common sense – masks and social distancing,” Green added.

