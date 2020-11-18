Limited-edition holiday beer is back at Wawa

article

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company are joining forces for a third year to distribute limited-edition beers.

Just in time for the holidays and returning due to popularity is Reserve Reserve Bourbon Aged Imperial Coffee Stout. Making its first appearance is Reserve Reserve Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout. Also in the offing is a first time brew, Holiday Reserve Coffee Stout.

As fans may know, Reserve Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout is made with Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee and aged seven months in bourbon barrels. Reserve Reserve Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout is aged seven months in Jamaican Rum Barrels.

Holiday Reserve Coffee Stout is described as a creamy coffee oatmeal stout, containing cinnamon, nutmeg and clove and made with Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee.

These limited-edition beers will be available to the public Friday, November 20 at two select locations:

Wawa at 721 Naaman Creek Road in Chadds Ford

1073 Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township

The brews will then be available November 21 at 2SP Brewing Company at 120 Concord Road, Units 101-103 in Aston and November 23 at select distributors and beer retailers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Eastern Shore Maryland.

Additionally, anyone can join the Facebook Live Firkin Tapping and Tasting event Friday, November 20, between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m.

___

___

