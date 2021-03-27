Lincoln Financial Field hosts vaccine clinic for people with autism

article

The Philadelphia Eagles partnered with a Delaware County healthcare facility on Saturday to host a vaccination clinic at Lincoln Financial Field that delivered over 1,000 COVID-19 shots to people with autism, caretakers and their families.

The Eagles Autism Foundation and Divine Providence Village co-hosted the clinic, which included a sensory-friendly environment with a visual schedule, story-based intervention and quiet rooms.

Divine Providence Village, a Springfield-based residential facility that serves individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, has now helped administer over 12,300 shots.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges to individuals with autism and their families," Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation Ryan Hammond said.

"We wanted to create an environment that was dedicated to their specialized needs so that members of this important community could be vaccinated in a safe and efficient manner."

Advertisement

For the second consecutive year, the Eagles' annual Autism Challenge will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The team postponed the 5k/walk and bike tour earlier this month with hopes of rescheduling in 2021.

Started in 2018 by Eagles Chairman & CEO Jeffrey Lurie, the Autism Challenge has raised over $10M for Philadelphia institutions that specialize in cutting-edge autism research and care.

The team says 35 research projects and community grants have been funded for exploratory work in the field of autism over the past three years as a direct result of the fundraising effort.

RELATED COVERAGE

Eagles Autism Challenge postponed, organizers hope to reschedule in 2021

Philadelphia to lift ban on large outdoor events, spokesperson says

Pennsylvania to lift some restrictions, raise capacities at restaurants and other businesses April 4

2021 Penn Relays canceled due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter