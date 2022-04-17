Lincoln man arrested after leading police on pursuit in stolen car in Rehoboth Beach, police say

article

Delaware State Police is investigating after a man allegedly stole a car and led police on a pursuit across the state.

Police say troopers responded to the 20,000 block of Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

According to investigators, a suspect, later identified as 43-year-old William Tatman, was seen going through vehicles on the property and he was confronted by a witness.

Tatman then fled towards the Loft apartments across the road and got into a 2006 Infiniti M35 that was running in the back of the complex, police say.

Authorities say troopers saw Tatman driving off in the car as the 21-year-old car owner getting dragged as he tried to stop him.

Investigators say the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens in an effort to stop the suspect, but he fled in the victim's car.

Police say the pursuit began westbound on the Lewes-Georgetown Highway where the suspect tried to strike a trooper who was trying to deploy stop sticks.

According to authorities, the pursuit continues to Rt. 30 near Reynolds Pond Road where a trooper successfully deployed stop sticks and disabled the car.

Tatman faces several charges including possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, theft of a motor vehicle, disregarding a police officer, and related charges.

