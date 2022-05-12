Worker died after concrete slab collapsed at Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, officials say
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A pier worker fell to his death while on the job in Ocean City earlier this month.
Robert Sanger fell from a lift at Gillian's Wonderland Pier on May 2.
Officials say a concrete slab collapsed beneath the equipment, causing the 62-year-old man to fall.
He died of his injuries after being transported to Shore Medical Center.
Sanger was an employee of Cargo Tech International in Swedesboro, N.J.