Live Pennsylvania 2024 presidential election results: County-by-county

Votes are being counted in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state with 19 electoral college votes that some believe will determine the election.

Polls closed in the Keystone State at 9 p.m., except in Cambria County where voting hours were extended due to a voting machine malfunction.

Philadelphia and the heavily populated counties that surround it could ultimately decide who wins Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia, with over 1M registered voters, is expected to remain a stronghold of support for Kamala Harris, but the so-called collar counties are less predictable.

Bucks County, where Donald Trump famously worked behind the counter at a McDonald's, is one of the most purple counties in the state that both candidates covet.

Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties are likewise considered toss-up areas.