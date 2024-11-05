Pennsylvania county extends voting hours after voting machine outage: court order

With all eyes on Pennsylvania, residents in one county will get more time to cast their votes after major delays on Election Day.

Election officials in Cambria County filed an emergency petition to extend voting hours after voters were left unable to scan their completed ballots on Tuesday.

"The malfunction caused voter confusion, long lines of voters, and many individuals left the polling locations without casting a ballot," Solicitor Ronald N. Repak stated.

The court approved the petition, extending voting hours from 8 to 10 p.m. in Cambria County.

Currently, officials say the issue has yet to be resolved, with votes being cast by paper ballot.

The voting issues comes as the country anxiously awaits results from several swing states, including Pennsylvania, whose mail-in rule could already delay results.