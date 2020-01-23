Local lawmaker hopes to combat gun violence in Philadelphia

A local lawmaker is working to combat gun violence in the City of Philadelphia by focusing on stronger gun laws.

FOX 29's Alex George spoke with Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke Thursday.

Three men were shot and killed in the first 15 hours of 2020



"This is out of control," President Clarke told FOX 29. "For people to suggest somehow that this is not a state of emergency. It is a crisis. The bottom line is something needs to happen. Everybody needs to be on deck."

This week alone there was a triple shooting, which left a man dead, in a Target parking lot in Wynnefield Heights. The following day a man was shot while driving on Kelly Drive.

"We are going to sue the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to give us the opportunity to deal with this public health crisis," Clarke said.

City council unanimously passed a resolution to allow them to retain legal counsel and Clarke hopes it will lead to a mandate to pass legislation or official acknowledgment of the public health crisis.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

