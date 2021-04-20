Local leaders react after jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in death of George Floyd

Reaction from local leaders poured in Tuesday after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

The 12 jurors deliberated for around 10 hours before deciding to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney:

"Today brings us one step closer toward justice. This verdict marks the moment we, as a nation, can begin the process of healing and unifying. It’s time to implement real and sustainable change to end racism, intolerance and police brutality against Black and Brown Americans. We must do this for George Floyd—and for all the generations of Americans who have been victimized because of the color of their skin.

"Still, we grieve for George Floyd. The verdict doesn’t change the fact that he should be alive today, and should at this very moment be enjoying his family and his freedom. He was robbed of that by an officer who had sworn to protect and serve, but instead carried out a heinous murder. So in George Floyd’s memory, in his honor, let us make this our moment to change our future, to build communities of respect and understanding. Because Black lives matter—not just in words and in our thoughts, but in our actions."

Advertisement

Mayor Kenney is calling for a citywide prayer Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw:

"On May 25, 2020, the world witnessed the death of a citizen at the hands of police. This disturbing act not only ignited the long-suppressed emotions of thousands of people across the country, it stirred up the hurt felt by Black and Brown citizens who have been victimized and minimized for hundreds of years in the United States.

"Watching the actions (and inactions) of officers at the scene of his death has been enraging and devastating. As a mother, the loss of a child, no matter their age, is a hurt that I hope I never experience. My heart goes out to George Floyd’s family in their time of grief. This verdict will not bring their son back, but I hope they will find some comfort knowing that justice was indeed served.

"As a law enforcement official, I find the behavior that took George Floyd’s life abhorrent. After his death, the PPD, in conjunction with the Mayor’s office, worked on a set of reforms to improve police responses when using force and to improve trust within our community. Among those changes were immediately reporting any use of force over police radio, the banning of certain holds--particularly those that restrict or compromise an arrestee’s breathing, and the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) program.

Although a verdict was reached today, I ask for calm. I ask for peace. Let us use this time to reflect on our justice system, what reforms have taken place, and the work still left to do."

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf:

"George Floyd’s murder was a tragedy. Sadly, it is a tragedy that has been repeated time and time again in our nation.

"Today, we have seen justice for George Floyd. But we must acknowledge that we are living within a broken system.

"We know that one verdict will not, by itself, change the course of our nation. But this verdict was made possible by the bravery and ceaseless advocacy of people who stood up and called for change, and it marks a turning point. Thank you to all of the community leaders and advocates who called for justice and refused to be silenced.

"The work of changing policing, of fighting for racial justice, of ending centuries of discriminatory and traumatic policymaking, is hard and painful. It is also, above all, necessary.

"As we reflect on the memory of George Floyd, and all those who came before and after him, we can celebrate a measure of peace, knowing that justice has been done today. Tomorrow, we must reaffirm our commitment to doing the hard work to address injustice and inequality in every community across the nation."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy:

"George Floyd, like countless other Black Americans whose futures have been unjustly stolen from them, should be alive today. While today's verdict provides some measure of justice and accountability for the Floyd family and millions of our fellow Americans, all of us must remember that systemic racism is still pervasive in American life," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement. While we are glad that justice has prevailed in this case, George Floyd’s murder is a painful reminder that inequality has deep roots in American history, starting during slavery and continuing to the present day in areas such as wages, health care, housing, education, and treatment by law enforcement. This has been a trying moment in our nation’s history, but we must be resolute in our fight for justice to ensure that the pain of yesterday, and the pain of today, does not become the pain of tomorrow."

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal:

"This was the right verdict. But as a career prosecutor, I know how even a successful trial verdict can leave the families of victims with a sense of emptiness. A conviction cannot undo the trauma; it can never bring back a lost loved one. We simply hope it can bring some closure to those most in pain.

A flawed system laid the groundwork for the death of George Floyd. It’s a system that too often fails to recruit police from the communities they guard, fails to train officers properly, fails to place just limits on the use of force against citizens, and fails to create mechanisms for the independent investigation of misconduct. It’s a system that badly needs reform—here and across the country.

While I am heartened to see some justice done for Mr. Floyd, it is not enough. We must seize this moment, when the nation’s focus has turned to how our communities are policed, to ensure something meaningful comes from a man’s unnecessary death, and to continue with urgency the reforms we have begun to policing practices in New Jersey.

This was the right verdict. But as a career prosecutor, I know how even a successful trial verdict can leave the families of victims with a sense of emptiness. A conviction cannot undo the trauma; it can never bring back a lost loved one. We simply hope it can bring some closure to those most in pain.

A flawed system laid the groundwork for the death of George Floyd. It’s a system that too often fails to recruit police from the communities they guard, fails to train officers properly, fails to place just limits on the use of force against citizens, and fails to create mechanisms for the independent investigation of misconduct. It’s a system that badly needs reform—here and across the country.

While I am heartened to see some justice done for Mr. Floyd, it is not enough. We must seize this moment, when the nation’s focus has turned to how our communities are policed, to ensure something meaningful comes from a man’s unnecessary death, and to continue with urgency the reforms we have begun to policing practices in New Jersey. "

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez:

"The anguish, grief, and fear that consumed our country last spring following the tragic and disturbing death of George Floyd was overwhelming. In the immediate aftermath, old wounds were ripped wide open as the mortal sin of racism cut through our communities.

As a people of faith, Catholics believe that every life holds value and should be treated with dignity. In the name of the people of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, I share in the continued pain and sadness felt by so many.

Almost a year later, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial has ended. Today’s verdict will usher in a wide variety of reactions. I entreat all people to treat each other with respect, charity, and good will as they process the news in their own way.

Regardless of individual points of view, it is imperative to remember that criminal justice is a matter for the courts alone. Ensuring social justice, on the other hand, is a common responsibility that we all share. While the trial has concluded, the struggle to eradicate hatred is ongoing. Our God challenges us to love our neighbors with open hearts and to see Christ’s presence in them. May God allow us to be open to more difficult conversations and hard work as we seek to achieve peace and unity. While those goals are challenging, it is not impossible to attain them.

I pray that the Holy Spirit stirs up a desire in our hearts to look for solutions to the problems we encounter. May God watch over us and strengthen our resolve to ensure that our nation remains indivisible with liberty and justice for all."

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro:

"Today’s conviction is one step of accountability on a long road toward justice. The failures of our system haunt our country’s history, from Dred Scott to Rodney King to Trayvon Martin, but we can write a new chapter.

The mandate of equal justice under the law must be fulfilled each day and in each case. Let us resolve to continue our collective efforts to combat structural racism, in all its forms, and in all institutions so that we may achieve real and lasting justice.

My heart is with all Americans experiencing pain and trauma tonight, and with the Floyd family, who will spend their lives missing George Floyd — their dad, their brother, and their friend."

US Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ):

"Today I am thinking about George Floyd’s family, his daughter, and his loved ones. My heart is with them as they continue to mourn.

"This verdict is a reflection of how our legal system is supposed to work: an individual guilty of a horrific crime is being held accountable for his actions. But this verdict did not and will not fix what is so deeply broken in that system.

"Accountability for the officer who murdered George Floyd is important and it is necessary. But it is far from enough. We must also hold the system that allowed it to happen accountable. What are we going to do as a country to prevent this from happening again and again and again and again?

"We must change this system that is killing us. We must change the complacency that allows it to persist. We must change our laws.

"Today’s verdict is justice served, but it is not justice for George Floyd.

"True justice would be a country where George Floyd is alive today, where Daunte Wright is alive today, where Adam Toledo is alive today. Where countless others whose names history will never know are alive today.

"True justice demands action, it demands change, it demands that we do everything in our power to prevent this from continuing to happen."

Sen. Anthony H. Williams (D- Philadelphia/Delaware):

"In the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd we see not justice, but accountability. We as Black Americans, and other communities of color, still have a long road to justice and the dismantling of systemic racism.

I hope that the people of my community, and in communities around the world, will find comfort in this verdict. This is a small beginning in the curve our country is turning toward true justice for all people."

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.):

"While no verdict will return George Floyd to his family and loved ones, today we can say, there is accountability," said Blunt Rochester. "Those shocking and painful images of Mr. Floyd forced us to hold up a mirror to ourselves and to our country. We have and we must be forever changed. And while today’s verdict represents accountability delivered in this case - it is now incumbent upon all of us on the federal level to build a more fair and equitable justice system by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in his memory. Our work is far from over, but make no mistake - today was a step in our long march toward justice."

RELATED:

How long is Derek Chauvin going to be in jail? Sentence next after conviction in George Floyd death

Derek Chauvin verdict: What happens next? 3 other officers charged in George Floyd death to be tried

Derek Chauvin verdict: Guilty on all counts in George Floyd's death

How long is Derek Chauvin going to be in jail? Sentence next after conviction in George Floyd death

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter