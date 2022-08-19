Local musicians band together to help attention to Philadelphia's rampant gun violence

Musicians and loved ones of gun violence victims gathered at a South Philadelphia park on Friday to call attention to the city's rampant gun violence crisis.

The ‘Wake Up, Rise Up, Live 4 Peace’ event was held at Wilson's Park and featured local musicians playing in memory of those gunned down on city streets.

Organizers called on loved ones of gun violence victims to come to the event with pictures of the fallen.

We're using our talents to grab the attention of the public and once we get their attention it's like banging on a pot," Douglas Payne Sr. said. "Now we want to talk about this gun violence because, Philadelphia, it's an embarrassment."

Dee Collins and her three daughters were among those in attendance on Friday night. Collins said her 34-year-old son Daren was shot to death last month while talking to his brother on the phone.

Daren worked at Sunoco to provide for his seven children all under the age of 13-years-old. Collins said the gathering to remember people like Daren was helpful and "showed that people care."

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson attended the remembrance concert as the city grapples with more than 340 homicides this year.

More information can be found on the ‘Wake Up, Rise Up, Live 4 Peace’ website.