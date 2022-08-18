Police identify 3 suspects charged in shooting near West Philadelphia playground

article

Police have identified three of the six suspects arrested and charged in connection with a West Philadelphia shooting that injured five people on Tuesday night.

Authorities say the neighborhood was left shaken after nearly 100 shots were fired in a shootout on North 57th Street around 7 p.m.

Five people between the ages of 17 and 25 were shot, including a teenager and a 21-year-old who were both shot in the head, police say.

After the shooting, police chased a vehicle, which eventually crashed on Farzan Street nearby and three suspects were arrested.

Police say one of the suspects ran into a property on the 500 block of Haverford Avenue, where he was arrested and another hid under a trailer near 50th Street and Haverford Avenue.

According to authorities, multiple rifles and handguns were recovered in the SUV.

Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell, 22, and Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22.

The three face a slew of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy and related charges.

Authorities are still looking for three additional suspects in connection with the shootout, officials announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.