Local non-profit organizations to host upscale entertainment night to give back to the city's youth

It's "Talk to Me" night at the Tree House in Hunting Park where kids have the opportunity to talk to trusted adults and mentors. The non-profit that's hosting the event has something even greater in the making, though, and kids from all over the city are invited.

Ryan Harris, the founder of the non-profit organization, As I Plant This Seed, has made it his life's mission to give back to his community, specifically the city's youth.

Harris has been able to hold free events for young people, like camp outs and hunger strikes, for years. Now, after he was able to collect tens of thousands of dollars in donations, he's doing something different to say "thank you" to all the people who have helped his dream come to fruition. Of course, all the kids are welcome, too.

"Super, super excited," said Harris. "I think this is going to change the way these non-profits look at funding."

On Friday night, Harris and his team have planned an upscale night of entertainment and food to give something back to the people who have made donations and invested in the youth. It's all happening at the creative arts venue, "Rec Philly," in Center City.

"We're just trying to create the most dopest creative experience while doing good," Harris said.

Kwadir Scott, also known as Director2 is the creative mind behind the night, which he calls a "classy, come drippy, night," which means people are expected to dress to impress.

"We're going to have podcast interviews, live art, food by some of the best chefs in the city, performers, some dope artists and special give-a-ways, special guests coming through. It's a real nice show, creative show," said Scott.

Another impactful youth organization, Powercircle Mentors, is a partner in Friday's event and Eugene "Buddha" Thomas says it's events like these that keep kids off the streets and gives them opportunities to have fun and meet new people in an environment that is safe and secure.

"We've been doing different trips, even taking them to the Sixers games, taking them different places just to get out of the neighborhood for the day because if they're stuck on the corner, and we don't have programs running, anything could happen in the blink of an eye," said Thomas.

To purchase a ticket to Friday's event, click here. To learn more about Powercircle Mentors and As I Plant This Seed, visit their websites powercirclementors.com and asiplantthisseed.com.