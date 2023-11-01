Local Vietnam War veteran gets home renovation from Home Depot, Travis Manion Foundation

Ahead of Veterans Day, volunteers showed their appreciation to a local Army veteran in Roxborough who served in the Vietnam War through a service project to upgrade his home.

Tommy Powers has lived in his home for over 50 years. On Wednesday, more than 80 volunteers with the Home Depot Foundation and the Travis Manion Foundation cleaned up the backyard, revamped the landscaping, added a fresh coat of paint on doors and cabinets and replaced the kitchen countertops and flooring.

"I am pleasantly surprised. I’m actually thrilled! I can’t believe that this transition like this – in my farthest dream, I never imagined," said Powers. "They put all this together, they made my life simple and I’m happy for them. They made me a proud man."

This project is one of hundreds happening through Nov. 20th in honor of Veterans Day for The Home Depot Foundation’s Operation Surprise campaign, which aims to provide life-changing moments of surprise through service to our nation’s veterans.

"For us, it’s very personal. We have 35-thousand associates that either are active military, a veteran, spouses of military and that’s not even counting all the people who know and love someone who has served in the military that work for us at the Home Depot. So, it’s something we keep close to heart," said Krista McKinstry, Store Manager at Home Depot Ridley Park. "I would say to the community, check on the veterans in your community and make sure you’re doing your part to be able to help to give back to people who did so much for us."

The Travis Manion Foundation continues the legacy of service for 1st Lieutenant Travis Manion who was killed during his second tour of duty in Iraq. The CEO Ryan Manion volunteered with her 9-year-old son who is named after her brother.

"It’s just so beautiful to be able to give back to those who have given so much to us, these men and women who have stepped up to selflessly serve and protect our freedoms," said Ryan. "If Travis was here, he’d be right alongside me helping out Tommy. He’d want to be involved in doing this kind of stuff as well."

Home Depot donated a brand-new kitchen sink, oven range and an outdoor grill. The team also built a raised garden bed with daffodils planted around as a tribute to his late wife Bette. They were her favorite flowers.

The final touch of Operation Surprise included a couple canvases Powers’ said he’ll proudly hang on his wall. One is an honorary Home Depot apron with the signatures of all the volunteers.

The second showcases Powers’ military service with a 3D printed Purple Heart, Vietnam Veteran patch and "Thank you for your Service."