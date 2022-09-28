'Lock-in' lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lock-in is now in the clear, according to police.
Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock-in" status due to an ongoing police investigation.
According to officials, no one was allowed to exit or enter the school grounds.
After less than one hour, the lock-in was lifted.
Police say there was no threat to students or the school, but police were present on campus.
No additional details were released by police.