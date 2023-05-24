Logan convenience store worker shot during struggle over video game machine, police say

A Philadelphia convenience store worker was shot over a struggle over a video game machine, police say.

According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in a business in the area of 10th and Wagner in the Logan section of the city just after midnight on Wednesday.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found a 53-year-old with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Investigators say the man works inside the store doing various jobs for the business.

Officials say customers were playing with the video game machine inside the convenience store when they got into a violent struggle with the worker.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the struggle lasted about a minute before a weapon was drawn and the worker was shot.

The incident was captured on camera, police say.

According to Small, the shooter fled the store after the shooting.

The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital in stable condition, per police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.