Police: 15-year-old runs into Port Richmond Wawa after being shot in parking lot
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Philadelphia Wawa, police say.
According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, police responded to a report of gunshots on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue in the Port Richmond section of the city just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old male who ran into Wawa after being shot, Small says.
According to authorities, the teen was shot in the arm and torso but was conscious.
The teen was taken to Temple Hospital, where he is in critical condition, officials say.
Surveillance video shows what police believe to be shots fired at a vehicle parked in the parking lot, Small says.
Investigators say they will continue looking at surveillance from nearby cameras.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.