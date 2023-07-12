Loved ones speak out as new surveillance photos released in North Philly deadly hit-and-run

Police have released new surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle involved in last Thursday’s hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.

Tamarah Savage, 35, was crossing North Broad Street by West Somerset Street when a vehicle struck her around 3:30 a.m. on July 6, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala, white in color with dark tinted windows. Police said it’s a 9th Generation 2006-2013 model.

Investigators said Savage was hit with such force she was knocked out of one of her shoes.

Her partner of several years said Savage was hit hard. "She still got a family, like people that really did love her and kids," said Daejon Workman. "Maybe you can turn yourself in to help."

"She was a very good person. I miss her. What happened to her, should’ve never happened to her," said neighbor Kareemah Agee. "Whoever did that to her, you know what goes around life, comes back around."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180, or 215-686-TIPS.